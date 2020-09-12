Stargirl Showrunner Teases Grundy, Eclipso, and More in Season 2

✖

DC's Stargirl left with the young heroes of the Justice Society of America victorious over the Injustice Society of America, but while the season finale saw the defeat of several villains, things were left a bit more ambiguous for Solomon Grundy. Beyond that, there was a pretty big tease of another villain that may give Courtney Whitmore and her friends real trouble going forward and now, series creator Geoff Johns is teasing what fans can expect in Season 2 -- more Grundy, Eclipso, and perhaps even some new heroes as well.

During the show's panel as part of Saturday's DC FanDome event, Johns teased that despite the season finale showing Hourman (Cameron Gellman) sparing Grundy's life and telling him to leave and never come back, Grundy isn't gone just yet.

"I'm excited for people to see more of Grundy," Johns said. "He's not gone just yet. [There's a] cool story idea for Grundy coming up."

Johns also teased that Eclipso would be "very important" in Season 2 -- something fans got a taste of when, at the end of Season 1, Shiv (Meg DeLacy) sought out a Heart of Darkness diamond from within ISA storage and gleefully said "I see you, Eclipso" -- but he also gave fans a bit of a tease about two of the other characters that have been a hot topic of conversation: the possibility of Jakeem Thunder and Doctor Mid-Nite's owl, Hootie. Johns said that "there's always a chance" for Beth (Anjelika Washington) to get to team up with the owl as Doctor Mid-Nite does in the comics and reassured that he was part of the conversation going forward.

"We will definitely be talking about Hootie at some point," Johns said.

And what about the potential for Jakeem Thunder -- or at least how to deal with that pink pen? Johns explained that while there are a number of other characters and things to introduce along with working with the established characters on the series, that pen is a something fans will get more of in Season 2.

"We do have so many other things to explore with these characters, and other avenues and other characters to meet and introduce, we'll do it the best we can, and we'll do it at our own pace," Johns said. "But we'll definitely be playing with things like the pink pen in Season 2."

Johns has previously told ComicBook.com during Season 1 that the various nods to the JSA in the series all just "pathways to new stories".

"We go deep into the lore because we love the lore," Johns said. "People want to say, 'Oh look, an Easter egg of the pink pen or the green lantern' but those aren't Easter eggs. Those are pathways to new stories. And what those stories are, my hope is we get to continue to tell these stories with more seasons of the show. We'll see. But everything leads somewhere. And so, there's no throwaway. There's nothing that's a throwaway mention, there's nothing that's a throwaway prop, there's nothing that's a throwaway anything. It might not be something we get to immediately, but it's something we have plans for."

DC's Stargirl Season 2 is expected to arrive on The CW sometime in 2021.