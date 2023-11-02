Starz Cancels New Ava DuVernay Series That Was Midway Through Production

Ava DuVernay's next project has gotten the axe from Starz. On Thursday, it was reported that the network has canceled an untitled romantic drama series that was overseen by DuVernay, despite production being partially completed. The show, which was set to star Fringe's Joshua Jackson and Eternals' Lauren Ridloff, had begun filming in March and had shut down in May after the start of the Writers Guild of America writers strike.

With the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike still ongoing, and DuVernay having stepped away from an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television earlier this summer, Starz has elected to stop work on the series entirely, as opposed to finishing production at a later date. It is unclear at this point if the show will be revived at another network. The show was also set to be executive produced by Ridloff and Jackson, and was set to get three seasons and a total of 18 episodes if it was picked up by Starz.

What Would Ava DuVernay's TV Show Have Been About?

The series would have starred Ridloff and Jackson, who previously appeared together in Broadway's Children of a Lesser God. The half-hour drama would chronicle what it takes to fall and stay in a radical, rebellious love. One person is ambitious, while the other is restless. One is ready to commit, while the other debates the merits of relationships. One is Black and one is white. One is deaf and one is not. Though wildly different, the two are emotionally and physically drawn to each other despite personal expectations and public assumptions. Their attraction passionately disrupts notions of race, gender, class, physical ability, and normative culture, elevating to true love that surpasses difference.

"There is nothing like this series on TV and we are thrilled to be in development with Ava, a trailblazer and unparalleled champion of diversity," Kathryn Busby, Starz' President of Original Programming, said during the summit. "Lauren is a true inspiration and together with Joshua, a brilliant veteran actor, they will bring their incredible talents to this project – both in front of and behind the camera. This series exemplifies our #TakeTheLead mission, and we couldn't be prouder."

"On behalf of my producing partner Paul Garnes and everyone at Array Filmworks, I'm thrilled to develop this passion project with Lauren, Josh, and Kat," DuVernay added. "Starz and Warner Bros. Television have made a bold production commitment to immediately explore three seasons, and we're revved up and ready to begin what I hope will be a beautiful journey for all involved."

What Is Ava DuVernay's Next Movie?

DuVernay's next film is the forthcoming Origin, which is led by Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Jon Bernthal. Origin is inspired by the life and work of Pulitzer Prize winning author Isabel Wilkerson (played by Ellis-Taylor in the film). The story follows Wilkerson's life as she sets out on a path of investigation and discovery following a personal tragedy to write her book, Caste: The Origin of Our Discontents.

In addition to Ellis-Taylor and Bernthal, Origin also stars Niecy Nash-Betts, Vera Farmiga, Audra McDonald, Nick Offerman, Blair Underwood, Finn Wittrock, Jasmine Cephas-Hones, and Connie Nielsen.

