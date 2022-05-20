Ava DuVernay Developing New Starz Series With Eternals, Fringe Stars

✖

Fan-favorite producer and director Ava DuVernay is bringing a new series to television. On Thursday, during Starz' inaugural #TakeTheLead Summit, it was revealed that DuVernay has landed a three-year script-to-series commitment for a currently-untitled romantic drama series for the network. The series will be executive produced by Lauren Ridloff (Eternals, The Walking Dead) and Joshua Jackson (Fringe, When They See Us), who are also set to star in the project. The series is described as following two polar opposites who become intertwined in a love affair that turns their worlds – and those of everyone around them – upside down. Ridloff and Jackson previously starred alongside each other in a Broadway production of Children of a Lesser God. DuVernay will oversee the writing on the project, which would potentially get three seasons and a total of 18 episodes if picked up by Starz.

The half-hour drama will chronicle what it takes to fall and stay in a radical, rebellious love. One person is ambitious, while the other is restless. One is ready to commit, while the other debates the merits of relationships. One is Black and one is white. One is deaf and one is not. Though wildly different, the two are emotionally and physically drawn to each other despite personal expectations and public assumptions. Their attraction passionately disrupts notions of race, gender, class, physical ability, and normative culture, elevating to true love that surpasses difference.

"There is nothing like this series on TV and we are thrilled to be in development with Ava, a trailblazer and unparalleled champion of diversity," Kathryn Busby, Starz' President of Original Programming, said during the summit. "Lauren is a true inspiration and together with Joshua, a brilliant veteran actor, they will bring their incredible talents to this project – both in front of and behind the camera. This series exemplifies our #TakeTheLead mission, and we couldn't be prouder."

"On behalf of my producing partner Paul Garnes and everyone at Array Filmworks, I'm thrilled to develop this passion project with Lauren, Josh, and Kat," DuVernay added. "Starz and Warner Bros. Television have made a bold production commitment to immediately explore three seasons, and we're revved up and ready to begin what I hope will be a beautiful journey for all involved."

DuVernay most recently co-created DC's Naomi, which was cancelled after one season on The CW earlier this month. Her recent work also includes DMZ and One Perfect Shot.