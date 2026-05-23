Starz’s 91% Sequel of a Fan Favorite Series Canceled After 1 Season

One of Starz’s earliest hits was the Seven S. Knight helmed gladiator series Spartacus, and the series would flourish and continue to entertain over the course of four seasons. That’s why fans were over the moon when it was announced that Knight was returning to the franchise with Spartacus: House of Ashur, but despite a 91% Rotten Tomatoes score, the series was cancelled after just 1 season.

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Starz has sadly cancelled Spartacus: House of Ashur after season 1, though producers Lionsgate Television are actively shopping the show to other platforms (via Deadline). While there was a positive reception from audiences, the ratings were not as high as the original series from 2010, and according to the report, it seems there was a conflict within the show’s demographics.

Spartacus: House of Ashur And Starz Evidently Don’t Mesh As Well As They Used To

According to the report, one of the major contributing factors to the cancellation was actually the show’s audience. Starz has a focus on women and underrepresented audiences, and that didn’t exactly align with Spartacus: House of Ashur’s predominantly white male audience. That said, that’s not really indicative of the show itself, as House of Ashur featured a diverse cast and focused on women and underrepresented characters throughout season 1 of the series.

There’s also some fallout from the previous split between Starz and Lionsgate to consider. After their partnership ended, Starz no longer owns House of Ashur, and that is in direct opposition to the network’s focus on owned properties and projects. That wasn’t the case when House of Ashur was first green-lit, but now that the two companies have split, the show finds itself on the outside looking in.

Now Lionsgate is shopping the show to other platforms and networks, and there’s at least a decent chance it gets picked up due to the quality and audience reception. Most of the Spartacus seasons have rated well on Rotten Tomatoes, but House of Ashur is by far the highest with a 91% critics’ score and a 63% audience score. If someone were to pick up the series, the audience would surely follow.

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