Static Shock Is Coming to HBO Max

The popular animated series Static Shock is finally getting a chance to shine on one of the major streaming services. It should come as no surprise that the series is going to be added to the HBO Max lineup, as the service is the de facto home for most DC movie and television content. HBO Max recently announced the full list of films and TV shows making their way to its roster in February, and Static Shock was among the many DC titles being added.

All 52 episodes of the Static Shock series will be added to HBO Max on February 15th, allowing more fans to hop on the show's bandwagon. The show has amassed a pretty substantial following over the course of the last two decades, and many consider it to be one of the more underrated titles in DC's animated catalog.

Static Shock was on the air for the better part of four years, premiering in 2000 and ending in 2004. The series starred Phil LaMarr as Static, and the supporting cast included the likes of Jason Marsden, Kevin Michael Richardson, Michele Morgan, Crystal Scales, Danica McKellar, Maria Canals-Barrera, Danny Cooksey, and Gary Anthony Sturgis.

Fortunately for DC fans, Static Shock isn't the only DC title making its way to HBO Max in February. All four of the Tim Burton-era Batman films (Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever, Batman & Robin) are being added to the lineup on February 1st, along with Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Justice League (the animated series), Justice League Unlimited, and Man of Steel.

The Jason Momoa-starring Aquaman will be returning to the HBO Max roster on February 5th, after spending a couple of months away from the service. The Batman (another animated series) will be arriving on HBO Max on February 15th, the same day as Static Shock

There is certainly a lot to look forward to in February if you're a DC fan with an HBO Max subscription, but the arrival of Static Shock is probably the most exciting move on the horizon. People have been waiting for an opportunity to watch the show again, and now it's finally here.