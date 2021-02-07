Stephen Amell Shows His Support For Superman & Lois

✖

On Sunday, The CW dropped their latest look at the upcoming Superman & Lois with a new promo offering a bit more of the family challenges and dynamic that Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) will be dealing with. Fan reaction to the trailer was largely positive with many excited to see more from the Super Fam and it turns out that the series already has one pretty big fan in Arrowverse alum Stephen Amell. The Arrow star shared the promo on Twitter, noting that the series looks "awesome".

Set in Smallville, Superman & Lois will see the titular couple deal with some major life changes as they try to navigate professional and family life challenges made all the more complex given that Clark is Superman -- a secret he can't keep from his sons anymore. Set in Smallville, the series will also feature a number of characters from the larger Superman story, including Lana Lang (Emanuelle Chriqui) and Lois's father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh). The series is set to debut on Tuesday, February 23rd in a two-hour event that will include an extended pilot premiere as well as a half-hour special, Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope which will feature a look at upcoming episodes of the series, cast, and crew interviews, and fans weighing in on the impact of Superman and Lois Lane.

This show looks awesome! https://t.co/wVtDOp2RbY — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) February 7, 2021

You can check out the official synopsis for the premiere of Superman & Lois below.

SERIES PREMIERE – In SUPERMAN & LOIS, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, “Teen Wolf”) and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, “Grimm”), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever - dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, “Little Fires Everywhere”) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, “The Peanuts Movie”) could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, “Entourage”), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, “Graceland”). The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, “Wander Darkly”).

Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, “Nip/Tuck”) looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when both a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, “All American”) and impassioned self-made mogul Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner, “Tyrant”) enter their lives.

The episode was directed by Lee Toland Krieger and Todd Helbing wrote the teleplay for the first episode, based on a story by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing.

Superman & Lois will premiere on Tuesday, February 23, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, followed by Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope, at 9:30 p.m.