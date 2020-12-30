Stephen King's "Absolute Favorite" TV Series Based on His Work Is Storm of the Century

✖

For more than 40 years, Stephen King stories have been horrifying audiences, with many of those stories translating well to live-action adaptations on screens both big and small, but of all of the TV projects that have been based on his unsettling adventures, his favorite is the three-part Storm of the Century from 1999. Fans of the author might consider this answer somewhat of a cheat, as the story was not only crafted directly as a miniseries and didn't have to deal with finding a way to navigate literary challenges, but it was also written by King himself. Still, it's clear that the released miniseries holds a soft spot with the author.

"[Storm of the Century] is my absolute favorite of all of them," King shared with The New York Times. "I loved Colm Feore as Linoge, and I loved the story. They filmed it in Southwest Harbor in Maine in the wintertime and they got the snow, so you get the sense of this awesome blizzard and the people trapped in it. They did a terrific job.”

The series sees a small Maine town being overtaken by a powerful blizzard, dubbed the "storm of the century." Ice, snow, and cold temperatures aren't the only things this storm has brought with it, as the mysterious Andre Linoge arrives in the small community along with the blizzard. As the town comes together to figure out how to cope with the intense weather, Linoge unearths many of the secrets of the town's residents, though he does make the stipulation that if they give him what he wants, he'll go away. What he wants, however, is one of the town's children to raise as his own, forcing the town to make a terrifying bargain.

With most King adaptations, the author keeps his distance from the actual development, though we won't be surprised to hear the author sing the praises of the current adaptation of The Stand, as not only did his son Joe Hill serve as one of the series' writers, but King also contributed a new epilogue to the original story specifically for this adaptation on CBS All Access.

The Stand is Stephen King’s apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg, the Dark Man.

New episodes of The Stand hit CBS All Access every Thursday.

