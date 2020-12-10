The Stand Showrunner Teases Stephen King Cameo

✖

Whether it be for movies or TV series, author Stephen King is no stranger to appearing in adaptations of his work, with producer on the upcoming The Stand Benjamin Cavell recently teasing that fans can likely expect him to make an appearance in the show at some point. Over the course of his 40-year career, King has taken on a variety of roles in various adaptations of his work, often allowing him to deliver a line or two, but with the number of King adaptations that get churned out on a yearly basis, having the distinction of one of his cameos is a big seal of approval from the author.

“I would say there’s a chance you may see him this time,” Cavell shared earlier this month at a Television Critics Association virtual panel presentation, per SYFY WIRE.

The Stand is Stephen King’s apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg, the Dark Man.

This isn't the first time King journeys to the apocalyptic world, as he also had a cameo in the 1994 adaptation of the novel.

As if a cameo isn't enough of an exciting contribution to the project, King also wrote an all-new epilogue for the series, allowing him the opportunity to deliver something he'd wanted to explore for decades.

“He wrote a coda that is our ninth episode,” Cavell confessed. “It will be completely new to the entire audience. I can, and will say, the big reason he wanted to do the coda was, he was thinking about for [the last] 30 years that Frannie [Odessa Young in the new series] doesn’t go on 'the stand' in the book. She’s seven or eight months pregnant, and can’t walk across the mountains to face the Dark Man. It always ate at him that she was one of the heroes of the book, and she was never given her ‘stand.’ The coda is his planned attempt for the last 30-years to give her her ‘stand.’”

The Stand premieres on CBS All Access on December 17th.

