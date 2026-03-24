Stephen King’s Hit Horror TV Series Is Officially Happening (And It Will Be The Most Pivotal Story in the Franchise)

IT: Welcome to Derry was a huge success for HBO. The series premiere boasted a record number of viewers and, perhaps even more significantly, was a hit with critics and audiences alike, making it not only one of the better horror series on television, but a strong showing for a Stephen King adaptation. With the series proving to be a hit, fans have been eagerly waiting for news of a second season of the series since the finale in December and now, it that news has arrived — and fans are going to be happy even if they also have to be patient.

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In an interview with Collider for their film, They Will Kill You, series creators and siblings Andy Muscietti and Barbara Muscietti revealed that a second season of IT: Welcome to Derry is officially happening, but the process of getting to it — and for HBO’s announcement — may take a little bit of time.

“Yeah it’s going to be official,” Barbara Muschietti said. “We’re all working towards it. We are working, the studio is working. It’s just that we want to make it real, and we need the material.”

“Sometimes the announcements come a little delayed because of deals and stuff,” Andy Muscietti added. “I don’t want to get too granular about it, but there’s a general intention to make it happen.”

“A lot of times, the announcements are the studio having to declare their confidence for the show,” Barbara said. “We don’t need that because clearly we’re good. So, when we do the green light, it’s a real green light. It’s not just like, ‘Okay, well, we’ll try to put this out so people watch the show.’ People have watched the show, It’s good.”

Season 2 of IT: Welcome to Derry Will Be The Most Important of the Franchise

HBO

While the update that a second season of IT: Welcome to Derry is going to be huge for fans, the more exciting update might just be about where Season 2 will take audiences and the story overall. Season 2 is going to see things go back in time a bit. Season 1 took the overall story of IT back to 1962 and Season 2 will go back 27 years further to 1935 — and will give audiences an all-new group of characters with Andy Musciettii teasing “The Bradley Gang is coming in hot.”

As viewers will recall, Season 1 referenced the Bradley Gang with the discovery of a car that held corpses from the in-universe Bradley Gang Shootout, which took place in 1935. The shootout was notable as it saw the notorious Bradley Gang robbing stores in Derry and prompting the residents to resist, resulting in the death of the gang. However, the incident may also have some ties to Pennywise which makes going back to 1935 for Season 2 and digging deeper into the incident all the more interesting.

Of course, there are other things that going to 1935 could hold for the series. The series’ first season introduced Ingrid Kersh (Madeleine Stowe), an accomplice to Pennywise who becomes a terrifying, demonic old woman that Beverly visits in IT: Chapter 2. Season 1 of the series already gave us flashbacks to Ingrid in 1935 which means with the series going back to that time, we’ll see more of her as the series explores different points in Pennywise’s horrifying 27-year cycles.

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