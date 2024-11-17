Steve Zahn Talks Playing a Survivor in Silo and Beyond

The Silo Season 2 premiere gave us our first glimpse of Steve Zahn as Solo, a survivor in another silo discovered by Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson). Before the premiere, Zahn spoke to Comicbook.com’s Chris Killian about how he got into the headspace of Solo’s unthinkable situation, and how he thinks one could survive in solitude for so long. Fair warning: there are spoilers ahead!

Zahn is the only new addition the main cast of Silo this season, which makes sense as the show takes place in a confined shelter which no one can leave. When she emerges, she sees the entranes to other silos around her and she goes into the very next one – “silo 17.” According to previews and synopses released by Apple TV+, Zahn’s character Solo is the only survivor of a rebellion that happened in silo 17 some time ago, and he is living in isolation. When asked how he got into the mindset of such a person, Zahn kept it simple.

“I don’t know, it’s just like, you put yourself in that position, in that place, and it’s amazing what comes to your brain,” he said. “I mean, what do we need to live? What are the things that we do that are natural? What are the things we do that are learned? Really start thinking about it on a completely different level – just companionship and what that means, somebody touching you, like what is that like? If you haven’t had that in decades, it’s a really interesting character to think about and develop. It was really fun, I had a ball and all I did was just think, like, ‘How would I be in this situation?’”

How to Stay Sane

Killian asked Zahn if there was one particular item he would choose to take with him into isolation to pass the time and stay sane. He didn’t have to think long before answering: “A guitar. I’d have to have an instrument – I’d have to have something to create something, whether it be paints, or… I think art would keep you sane.”

Silo is an adaptation of a trilogy of novels by Hugh Howey, which means some fans have a better idea of where Solo’s story is going than others. According to Ferguson, the hope is to tell the entire story in four seasons, with the next two filmed back to back. Season 3 began filming just last month, but it’s not clear if the work will continue through the series finale.

Silo Season 1 is streaming now on Apple TV+. Season 2 premiered on Friday, November 15th and will continue with one episode per week through Friday, January 17, 2025. Howey’s books are available now in print, digital and audiobook formats.