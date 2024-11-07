Silo’s Cast Explain What Makes the Post-Apocalyptic Series So Relevant

The second season of Apple TV+’s post-apocalyptic drama Silo is set to debut later this month with the series set to expand its setting beyond the society within the old, converted missile silo after engineer Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) left her silo at the end of Season 1, the tension of how that happened inspiring a potential rebellion that could end up taking a frightening turn for everyone involved. A key part of all of this is connected to the idea of truth about what is really outside the silo — those inside are told that the world outside is a dead and are shown as much on large screens, but there are those who think the screens are a lie and the real world is safe and beautiful. For series stare Shane McRae, it’s the idea of truth and the perception of it that makes Silo so relevant.

“I think the idea of what is truth and I mean specifically, is what’s on the screen truth,” McRae told ComicBook. “I mean, is there a more relevant statement than… we all carry around these little screens that tell us things and it’s a perfect metaphor for the people that have the big screen in the cafeteria. We’re trying to figure out whether what we see is true. And we’re trying to figure out if the powers that be have our best interests at heart.”

Of course, it isn’t just the question of truth and if the powers that be have everyone’s best interests at heart that help drive the show’s relevancy. There’s also the idea that rebellion can go wrong and that itself can be an issue as well, which is something that series producer Graham Yost previously spoke about, indicating that Season 2 of Silo will be “really, really scary” as the cost of rebellion starts to come into view.

“There’s the beginnings of a call for rebellion, because Juliette went over the hill, so maybe it’s safe outside,” Yost said this summer. “And yet what we saw over in the other silo is what can happen if the rebellion goes wrong and all the people died, so that’s the basic tension of the season.”

He continued, “One is with Juliette in this other silo, and one is back in her home silo … Juliette knows [what] could happen to her silo, and is there any way she could get back to them to help them to stop that from happening? Stuff’s starting to get really, really scary.”

Based on author Hugh Howey’s Silo trilogy of novels (Wool, Shift, and Dust), Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on Earth living in their mile-deep home that protects them from a toxic and deadly outside world. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and anyone who tries to find, they face fatal consequences. When engineer Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) seeks answers about a loved one’s murder, she stumbles onto a mystery that goes deeper than she could have imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you the truth will.

In addition to Ferguson and McRae, Silo stars Common, Iain Glen, Will Patton, Steve Zahn, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandra Riley, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, and Tanya Moodie.

Silo Season 2 premieres November 15th on Apple TV+.