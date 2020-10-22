Stranger Things 4 Set Photos Reveal A Classic Team-Up Returns

✖

Some new Stranger Things 4 set photos revealed the return of a classic team-up. Fans have been wondering what to expect from the new batch of episodes, and now they have a hint that Steve and Dustin are back together again. The images posted by Just Jared showcase Joe Keery and Gaten Matarazzo coming out of a video store. Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink were also in tow. Now, the retro vibes of Stranger Things make a vintage rental store right up their alley. The wardrobe also reflects the period as well with Keery in a periwinkle jacket and Matarazzo with one of his hats. So many shows have begun filming again that these kinds of details will continue to trickle out in the coming months. But, you have to give the Netflix creators a lot of credit for keeping so much of Stranger Things 4 under wraps this long.

Kerry talked to THR recently about the upcoming season and he’s promising something satisfying for longtime fans.

"It definitely gives them more time to write, and I think that that’s always good," he explained. "I guess there’s the issue of the kids growing, but apart from that, I just think that we want to get the show out as soon as possible for people. That’s definitely true. But something that the (Duffer) brothers have always been extremely, extremely controlling over is just the quality control of the show. So, if this just gives them more time to realize what their vision is, then yeah, I think it could be a good thing."

When the teaser for the new season materialized, a lot of fans were relieved to see Hopper alive, but there is still danger for the American in Stranger Things 4. The Duffer Brothers actually addressed the long tease in a statement this fall.

"Although it's not all good news for our 'American'; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human…and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything," the Duffers told the fans. "Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime — pray for the American."

