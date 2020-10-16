Stranger Things 4: Did Dacre Montgomery Just Confirm Billy's Return?

✖

Production is ongoing for the fourth season of Stranger Things and a surprising character might have just been revealed to return. Actor Dacre Montgomery took to social media to post a photo that certainly seems like a tease that his character Billy could be returning. Clad in a white t-shirt, sporting shaggy hair, the hints of a bad moustache, and a necklace that looks similar to Billy's, it sure appears to be a tease of revival. As fans recall, the third season finale of Stranger Things saw the possessed Billy die in the arms of his step-sister Max, but not even Hopper could be claimed by death so it seems possible another has made it out.

It's possible that this photo comes from an unrelated project since Montgomery is also attached to appear in films Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley feature which is also in production right now. Montgomery has also previously said that the season two intro and season three end for Billy was by design, and not intended to be something that continued throughout the series.

"We constructed it this way from the beginning," Montgomery told The Independent lastyear. "I knew it was coming in that this was going to be the outcome. And I don’t think I would have been given the season that Billy had if I wasn’t dying — I think because I was on my way out, I was given an amazing opportunity to do a wide array of things. I’m very grateful."

The same interview features a very interesting bit from Montgomery about what he considered to be Billy's past in the series, something that perhaps further alludes to a return by the character.

"I had written this whole crazy backstory based on this story about a woman who was a 35-year-old virgin who had been artificially inseminated," Montgomery added. "I wanted to explore the biblical connotation of being born to a virgin and how that son would grow up, how it enhanced his God Complex. It’s ridiculous, looking back on it, but what I’m getting at is I will bring ten crazy ideas to the set, and what’s great about the Duffers is that they will always take one. They may go, 'Dude, you’re [expletive] crazy, and the other nine are ridiculous.' But I always bring that."

And on the third day he rose again? Could be a stretch, or could be a flashback, either way we'll find out soon.

