Stranger Things Actor Gaten Matarazzo Pays Tribute To 19-Year-Old Cousin Killed In Car Accident

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo took to Instagram today to share the tragic news that his cousin Joey passed away earlier this week after being in a car accident. Matarazzo shared photos of the two of them together as children and wrote a heart-felt tribute to his late family member which you can find below. His tribute began: "It’s hard to find the right words in moments like this. My cousin Joey passed away this morning after a terrible car accident. He had just recently turned 19. He was such an important figure in my life and the lives of my entire family. I grew up with him and loved him like he was my brother."

He continued, "I love you bud. I will cherish the memories made with you for the rest of my life. There were plenty of tears today, but I know that once they dry we will look back with only smiles on our faces. And even now I can’t help but giggle at the little memories that seemed so minuscule just two days ago, but mean so much more now. The little things seem to flood my head more than I ever thought they would. Like when I kicked your ass at ping pong two weeks ago or when we played violent video games without telling my mom when we were younger and when you, Carmen, and I would fight over the top bunk until we gave up and all slept on it. I love you. I miss you. Rest well."

Condolences for Matarazzo and his family have been pouring in as well with his Stranger Things co-star Cara Buono and series cinematographer Tim Ives wishing him well among many others.

Matarazzo will reprise his role of Dustin Henderson in the Netflix series when the new episodes premiere seemingly next year. Production on the fourth season has been on hold since March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.