Stranger Things Actor Officially Recast in a New Role for Netflix’s First Spinoff Show

Stranger Things delivered the epic final chapter to the saga earlier this year, but the good news is that franchise fans still have new content heading their way. Netflix is gearing up for its first Stranger Things spinoff show, and along with the show’s first trailer, Netflix has revealed that an actor from the main Stranger Things series has officially been cast in a new role.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Stranger Things universe is about to expand with its first spinoff show, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, and the new trailer gave fans the first footage of several new monsters and the show’s brand-new character. It also brought new details on the cast, and one of the most interesting reveals is that Robert Englund, who played the memorable Victor Creel in season 4, is now playing a character named Cosmo in Tales From ’85. Unfortutnely we don’t have any details on who Cosmo is, but if Englund is voicing them, they are certainly going to stand out in a major way.

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 Will Provide A Rare Chance To Do Something New In The Past

Tales From ’85 will be an animated prequel series, but it will take place in a specific space in time between seasons 2 and 3. This presented a space that is unexplored in the main timeline, which is great since you get to revisit the main cast again, but also presented challenges in that the Upside Down was sealed off thanks to the events of season 2. That meant having to come up with some new elements to create the suspense, and from the looks of the trailer, it feels like the team has done just that.

Showrunner Eric Robles discussed these elements with Tudum, saying, “It’s got the thrill of being young, being a kid, and going on these thrilling adventures. But then there’s this essence of real danger, real stakes,” Robles said. “This is one of the rarest opportunities that we’re ever going to get to be with the main characters. We get to go back in time and really just hang out with these kids.”

Not only does Tales From ’85 reveal a host of new plant-mutated creatures and monsters for the crew to face, but the series is also introducing a new character named Nikki Baxter, who turns out to be the crew’s muscle and the key to battling these new creatures, as we see her amazing lab of gadgets and weapons in the trailer.

There’s also plenty of interactions between the cast that fans loved in the main series with the trailer showcasing the main group of Eleven (Brooklyn Davey Norstedt), Mike (Luca Diaz), Dustin (Braxton Quinney), Max (Jolie Hoang-Rappaport), Lucas (Elisha “EJ” Williams), Will (Benjamin Plessala), Nikki (Odessa A’zion), and Hopper (Brett Gipson). We also now know that Englund will voice Cosmo, Alysia Reiner will voice Karen Wheeler, Alessandra Antonelli will voice Nancy Wheeler, Janeane Garofalo will voice Anna Baxter, and Lou Diamond Phillips will voice Daniel Fischer.

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 will premiere on Netflix on April 23, 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!