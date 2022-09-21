Stranger Things: The Byers House Is Now on Sale for a Ridiculous Price

Strangers Things has become a global phenomenon hit, and now one iconic location from the show is hitting the real estate market. The house that was used as a set piece for the home of Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and her two sons Will (Noah Schnapp) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton). In real life, the Byers home is a 1,846 square foot piece of property on six acres of land, located in Fayetteville, Georgia, built in 1990. It went on the market on Monday, September 19th, with a listing price of $300,000.

If that price doesn't seem too high for a property connected to one of the biggest hit shows around, let's not that the seller lists the property as a "fixer-upper," which indicates it's not in the greatest state of wear and tear. It's also listed as "a PERFECT Airbnb, short-term rental or personal residence for someone willing to take it on."

Obviously, this sort of thing appeals to mega-fans of the Stranger Things series – and these sorts of real estate "collectibles" are quickly becoming a popular trend. In the last few years, The real-life house from The Conjuring sold for over a million dollars; The Golden Girls house went on sale in 2020; while the original Nightmare on Elm Street house sold for $3.2 million in 2021. That's not even counting the number of famous sites that have become big tourist destinations – be it the Bronx stairwell from DC's Joker movie, or Tony Stark's cabin from Avengers: Endgame. Iconic Hollywood locations have always been commodities, but it's definitely become a more visible trade in the digital age.

You can find out further details about the real-life Byers home from Stranger Things, via the listing by Exp Realty:

Ever watched Stranger Things on Netflix?... Are you fan?... THIS is the original Byers house! That's right the home of Will, Joyce, and Jonathan Byers, just on the outskirts of the fictional town "Hawkins". This home was featured throughout the first few seasons of the show and remains a nostalgic focal point of the series. Resting on 6 acres, and located in sought after Fayetteville, GA this home makes for a PERFECT Airbnb, short term rental, or personal residence for someone willing to take it on. I mean, How cool would it be to own the infamous Stranger Things house? Don't get stuck in the upside down though, this home does need a full rehab, but with the right owner the potential return on investment (ROI) could be HUGE! Since the show was aired fans have traveled far and wide, almost daily, just to drive by and get a picture. So much so that the owners had to put up a driveway barricade and "Private Property" signs just to keep people from trespassing, so needless to say the house gets a ton of attention. With that being said, please RESPECT the property and its owners and please SCHEDULE A SHOWING with your agent, if you do not have an agent please call the listing agent to setup a showing. This home is being sold "AS-IS" with no seller disclosure, SERIOUS buyers only. Home was featured in Season 1 episode 1 at 6:16, 7:16, 11:08, 31:54, and 32:21. As well as Season 1 Episode 4 at 4:57 and 8:53. Also some in season 2 and 3. p.s. Do not feed the Demagorgon!!

Respect for these realtors going back through Stranger Things to timestamp the home's appearances in the show. That's real dedication to making the sale.

Stranger Things 5 is currently in development at Netflix.