Avengers: Endgame Fans Can Now Rent Tony Stark’s Cabin on Airbnb

Die-hard fans of Avengers: Endgame can now spend the night in one of the film’s most iconic filming locations. According to a listing on Airbnb (via u/Brayud), a lakeside cabin in rural Fairburn, Georgia is available starting at $335 per night. Upon closer inspection, there’s no mistaken the cabin is where Stark’s family lived during Endgame — and on a more sadder note, the location of Stark’s final farewell towards the end of the film.

The listing says the property is just a 20-minute drive from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, something that likely helped production manage to get all those actors on-site for that scene. The three bed, three bath cabin sleeps six guests and looking at the schedule, it has plenty availability left this month, before being available nearly the entire month of July — at least at the time of this posting.

“Set in the middle of beautiful Bouckaert Farm and home of Chattahoochee Hills Eventing this guest cabin can be your home away from home,” the cabin’s listing reads. “Need to get away from it all without traveling more than 30 minutes from Atlanta? Need to have a corporate retreat with your elite team? Need to come take the kids fishing and watch a horse show? Then this is your place.”

It should be pointed out that the listing also no smoking, parties, or events are allowed on the premises so if you were hoping to throw a buckwild Avengers: Endgame party, it looks like you’re out of luck.

After Stark himself was killed off during Endgame, fans were quick to throw their support behind a petition trying to convince Marvel Studios to bring the fan-favorite character back to life, which quickly found a cult following online.

“MCU’s Tony deserves to come back fully alive,” the petition reads. “Tony Stark was always ready to risk his life, suffer, and sacrifice himself for anyone, without ever receiving anything in return. Since the beginning, since he was a kid. He can never be happy, and when he finally got what he always wanted, and deserved, his wife, his daughter, his family.. he died. He didn’t deserve this and it’s not fair, after everything he’s been through, and done for everyone, he deserves to live and see his daughter grow up.”

Avengers: Endgame continues its box office run ahead of Spider-Man: Far From Home swinging into theaters July 2nd. Captain Marvel is now available digitally and will get a home media release on June 11th.