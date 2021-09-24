The Conjuring: House That Inspired the Movie For Sale for $1.2 Million

If you want to own an alleged haunted house there’s a plot of land and three-bedroom home in Rhode Island that’s for sale complete with hauntings and Hollywood history, it’s the house that inspired the case seen in the 2013 horror movie The Conjuring. According to The Wall Street Journal, home owners Jenn and Cory Heinzen have listed their Harrisville, Rhode Island, featuring three bedrooms, 3,100-square-foot, and one potentially pissed off demon, for $1.2 million. The couple have rented out the house to paranormal investigators eager to spend the night in the house in the years since, something they hope the new buyer will continue.

The house in question dates back to 1836 but became notorious in the 1970s after the Perron family moved into it. After torment from an alleged paranormal entity eventually none other than paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren were on the case, setting the stage for the dramatized events seen in the original The Conjuring. Those familiar with the film perhaps may notice major differences in what’s on screen and what the house actually looks like.

Earlier this year came a new documentary titled, The Sleepless Unrest: The Real Conjuring Home, a film that saw a team of modern paranormal investigators stay in the above mentioned house. In a previous interview, the production team revealed the uncomfortable feelings of dread that they found themselvs living in.

“Being in the house for two weeks really messed up the whole team’s psyche,” co-director Kendall Whelpton told Cinema Blend. “Day three we start getting worn down, day four you can’t sleep because things are happening, there’s a lot of activity in the house. Coming out of the experience, when you go home, you’re still thinking you’re in the house, you’re attached to the house. You have an overwhelming sense to go back to the house. It’s a different beast than I’m used to. I’ve done over 500 locations and I’ve only stayed at about 4 of them and doing a long amount of time like this is a different experience.”

As fans of The Conjuring know, most of the film franchise is rooted in “true stories” and real locations around the world from the Warren’s case files. 2016’s The Conjuring 2 took the action across the pond and focused on “the Enfield poltergeist.” The third film in the series, this year’s The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, dramatized the story of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, a convicted murderer that attempted to plead not guilty by reason of demonic possession.