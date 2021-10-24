Iconic Nightmare on Elm Street House for Sale for $3.2 Million

The house that horror film fans best know as 1428 Elm Street from the iconic A Nightmare on Elm Street film franchise is officially on the market. A listing for the house, which is actually 1428 N. Genesee Ave in Los Angeles, California, reveals that the horror landmark location is for sale with an asking price of $3.25 million. Previously purchased by Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria, fans have been surprised to learn in recent days that this location isn’t notable just for being the “Nightmare” house but also the location where Scafaria’s partner, Bo Burnham, filmed his recent Netflix special, Inside. Both of those in mind, the film’s price tag might seem reasonable to some deep pocketed film fans.

Though primarily associated with the slasher film franchise, the “Elm Street House” only actually appeared in three of the nine feature films in the series, the original A Nightmare on Elm Street in 1984, its 1985 sequel A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, and the 1994 meta-sequel Wes Craven’s New Nightmare. Other films in the series have recreated the look of the house via set construction and the like but only those films actually filmed at the location. The house has previously undergone some major renovations on the inside however rendering the interior almost unrecognizable from how it appears on screen in the Wes Craven feature film.

There hasn’t been a new movie in the A Nightmare on Elm Street film franchise since the 2010 reboot failed to impress critics and audiences. Since then there hasn’t even been much of an attempt by New Line Cinema to resurrect the series into something, even with the success of horror reboots.

It has previously been rumored that, much like what’s going on with Friday the 13th and Marvel’s lawsuit against creators, that the estate of Wes Craven successfully terminated the copyright on the script for the original A Nightmare on Elm Street meaning that they could develop their own reboot of the franchise. Several filmmakers have expressed interest in rebooting the series since these reports have surfaced including Elijah Wood, whose production company SpectreVision has produced several recent fan favorites like A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, Color Out of Space, and Mandy.

“We, personally, have talked a lot about, internally, Elm Street and how incredible it would be to play in that universe again and see that universe, to see Freddy [Krueger] and just that concept be explored again,” Wood previously confirmed with ComicBook.com. In another interview with with Bloody Disgusting‘s The Boo Crew podcast, Wood added: “You almost have to let Freddy go and move into a different direction. I think you bring Freddy along for the ride initially, but you have to go somewhere else with it because it’s such well-trodden ground.”

Though it’s unclear when anyone will get to make their next mark on the Elm Street franchise on the big screen, a lucky buyer may get to live in it very soon.