Stranger Things Co-Creator "Excited" That Fans Are Worried About One Character's Fate

✖

Netflix unleashed volume one of the penultimate season of Stranger Things on their streaming service a few weeks ago, and the series ended with a massive cliffhanger. For those of you that have seen all of the episodes, Steve was dragged into the Upside Down and attacked by what seemed to be bats from that realm. Then Nancy, Robin and Eddie entered the Upside Down to save Steve from the creatures. Steve has to be bandaged up and begins to feel the effects of the bites. Fans are quite worried about the beloved characters fate and it seems that one of the series' co-creators is really excited about that. During a recent discussion with TV Line, Matt Duffer explains why he finds it exciting.

"Everybody's always worried about Steve. I love it," Duffer revealed. "We always have to beat Steve up somehow, so certainly the Demobats have done that job pretty well already this season." Ross Duffer in turn said, "It feels wrong to say 'excited,' but I'm excited that people are concerned. And they should be concerned going into the final two episodes [of Season 4] — for everybody."

Stranger Things co-creators Ross and Matt Duffer recently revealed that their pitch for their yet-to-be-filmed fifth season was a tear jerker. While we'll probably still have to wait a while to see the fifth season, a new interview with the Stranger Things co-creators reveals that it will be pretty emotional. As Ross recently told The Wrap, he and his brother Matt's pitch for the final season left Netflix executives crying.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Duffer explained. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

Stranger Things 4 is going to be split into two different parts. The first 7 episodes are currently streaming on Netflix, and will be followed by two additional episodes on July 1st. Following Season 4, the streaming service has announced that Season 5 will be the final installment of Stranger Things.

Shawn Levy and The Duffer Bros return to direct a majority of Stranger Things 4, with the original cast returning. Not much is currently known about the plot of the season, but if the trailer is any indicator, we're in for a wild ride. The series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Joseph Quinn.

Do you think something bad is going to happen to Steve? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below or by hitting our writer up @NateBrail on Twitter!