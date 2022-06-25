Stranger Things Co-Creator Explains How Season 4 Finale Feels Different

Stranger Things is getting ready to wrap up an already incredible fourth season, with volume two getting ready to release at the beginning of next month. Netflix is getting bigger and bigger because of their original properties, and Stranger Things is one of the original components of that. The fourth season of the series has already made waves, and now during a recent interview with Matt Duffer, he revealed why the new season feels different.

"I'd be braced for anything, frankly — including a not-quite-celebratory vibe as the season draws to a close. Matt Duffer told TV Line. "is a little bit less hopeful than it is typically going into these finales, because our characters are at an unusual disadvantage in that they're so separated geographically. So it's a very different-feeling climax."

Stranger Things co-creators Ross and Matt Duffer recently revealed that their pitch for their yet-to-be-filmed fifth season was a tear jerker. While we'll probably still have to wait a while to see the fifth season, a new interview with the Stranger Things co-creators reveals that it will be pretty emotional. As Ross recently told The Wrap, he and his brother Matt's pitch for the final season left Netflix executives crying.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Duffer explained. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

Stranger Things 4 is going to be split into two different parts. The first 7 episodes are currently streaming on Netflix, and will be followed by two additional episodes on July 1st. Following Season 4, the streaming service has announced that Season 5 will be the final installment of Stranger Things.

Shawn Levy and The Duffer Bros return to direct a majority of Stranger Things season 4, with the original cast returning. Not much is currently known about the plot of the season, but if the trailer is any indicator, we're in for a wild ride. The series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Joseph Quinn.

What do you think about the future of Stranger Things? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below or by hitting our writer up @NateBrail on Twitter!