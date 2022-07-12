Stranger Things Fans Rewatch Series En Masse After Season 4

This time every week Netflix releases their latest batch of viewership data, sometimes that results in a show crossing a major threshold and sometimes it means realizing a show was a huge bomb. As for this week, what we can glean from Netflix's latest round of numbers is that fans continue to love Stranger Things, but also that they've been rewatching the show from the beginning ever since season four ended. It's perhaps not a surprise that fans would be so eager to start the show over again, because it might be a while before we get to see more. Let's dig into the numbers below.

According to this week's numbers, Stranger Things 4 remained the most popular TV show on the platform with 188 million hours viewed in the week of July 4th to July 10th, a dip from the week before when it had over 300 million hours viewed. That drop is to be expected since Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 was only two additional episodes, but it's the increase in viewership for Stranger Things season 1 that is worth looking at. In the week of July 4th to July 10th, Stranger Things 1 was watched over 45 million hours, making it the second most popular season of television on the entire platform, beating out the most recent season of The Umbrella Academy by a few million.

Granted it's impossible to tell from this data specifically how much of this viewership for Stranger Things first three seasons is for newcomers or for repeat viewers (the fomo of season four likely drew many new eyes to the show); but week over week the show's first season has been growing on the Netflix charts, and this week marks the second time it has overtaken seasons two and three in Netflix's own polls. For comparison, in the week of June 20 to June 26, Stranger Things 1 was watched 29 million hours, growing to 34 million hours in the week of June 27 to July 3, and finally the most recent week.

(Photo: NETFLIX)

Even seasons two and three have seen growth in viewership. The most recent week from Netflix saw them be streamed 41 million and 36 million hours respectively, a jump up from 30 million hours each the week prior. Still don't believe it? Here's what people are saying: