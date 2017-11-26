‘Stranger Things’ Star Sings Duet With Kelly Clarkson

He may be best known for fighting Demogorgons on Stranger Things, but Gaten Matarazzo has another talent — singing.

The young actor recently participated in a promo for this year’s WE Day charity event, giving rides to other celebrities in his golf cart and when he gave Kelly Clarkson a lift, the pair took the opportunity to sing a sweet duet. Check it out in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Matarazzo didn’t quite know all of the words, he and Clarkson first belted out “We Are Family” and a little bit of “We Are the Champions” with the actor holding his own with the Grammy Award winning singer who was on her way to a WE Day performance.

For those unfamiliar, WE Day hosts a string of charitable events all over Canada and the United States featuring speakers and musical events. A Canadian charity, WE Day is designed to empower youth to make positive change in the world. This year is Matarazzo’s first time participating, a natural fit considering the actor’s charitable efforts with his organization CCD Smiles.

Singing with Clarkson was also a natural fit for the Stranger Things star. While singing isn’t exactly something Matarazzo has time for in the popular Netflix series — fighting Demogorgons kind of takes precedence — fans of the actor are already well aware of his musical skills. The 15-year-old actor got his start on Broadway in the musical Pricilla, Queen of the Desert and has also played Gavroche in Les Misérables.

Maybe now that the world at large has gotten a tease of Matarazzo’s impressive singing skills, maybe we can get a musical moment in Stranger Things 3.

Stranger Things is now streaming on Netflix.