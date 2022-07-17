Stranger Things Loses Number One Spot on Netflix Top 10
Stranger Things has had a firm hold on the Netflix charts for a couple of months now. It held the first position in the Netflix Top 10 for a few weeks after the first part of its fourth season was released at the end of May. Eventually, The Umbrella Academy surged into the top spot, but Stranger Things took it right back on July 1st, when the final two episodes of the season arrived. Since then, Stranger Things has been in control. That changed this weekend.
On Friday, Netflix debuted the first season of its highly anticipated Resident Evil TV series, an adaptation of the long-running video game franchise. Despite mixed reviews, Netflix subscribers have been flocking to Resident Evil over the course of its first weekend.
Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Resident Evil in the number one overall spot. This weekend represents the first time that Stranger Things hasn't been in that spot since the start of July.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 list below!
1. Resident Evil
"Years after a viral outbreak caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker vows to bring down those responsible while fighting to survive against the Infected."
2. Stranger Things
"Equipped with limited resources, an isolated group of individuals is subjected to the harsh conditions of the wilderness and must survive – or tap out."
3. All American: Homecoming
"A young tennis hopeful and an elite baseball player chase their dreams while dealing with the never-ending hurdles of college life."
4. Alone
"Equipped with limited resources, an isolated group of individuals is subjected to the harsh conditions of the wilderness and must survive – or tap out."
5. D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?
"In 1971, a skyjacker parachutes off a plane with a bag of stolen cash – and gets away with it. Decades later, his identity remains a compelling mystery."
6. Alba
"Alba awakens on a beach, bearing evidence of a rape but with no memory of the night before. Then she learns her rapists are her boyfriend's buddies."
7. Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
"Legendary warrior Po teams up with an elite English knight on a global quest to rescue magical weapons, restore his reputation – and save the world!"
8. The Umbrella Academy
"Years after they rose to fame as young crime-fighting superheroes, the estranged Hargreeves siblings come together to mark their father's death."
9. Big Timber
"A no-nonsense logger and his crew battle brutal elements and finicky machines to chop and transport valuable lumber on Vancouver Island."
10. How to Change Your Mind
"Author Michael Pollan leads the way in this docuseries exploring the history and uses of psychedelics, including LSD, psilocybin, MDMA and mescaline."