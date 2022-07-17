Stranger Things Loses Number One Spot on Netflix Top 10

Stranger Things has had a firm hold on the Netflix charts for a couple of months now. It held the first position in the Netflix Top 10 for a few weeks after the first part of its fourth season was released at the end of May. Eventually, The Umbrella Academy surged into the top spot, but Stranger Things took it right back on July 1st, when the final two episodes of the season arrived. Since then, Stranger Things has been in control. That changed this weekend.

On Friday, Netflix debuted the first season of its highly anticipated Resident Evil TV series, an adaptation of the long-running video game franchise. Despite mixed reviews, Netflix subscribers have been flocking to Resident Evil over the course of its first weekend.

Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Resident Evil in the number one overall spot. This weekend represents the first time that Stranger Things hasn't been in that spot since the start of July.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 list below!