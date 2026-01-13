Stranger Things Season 5 Writer Admits 1 Series Finale Plot Hole Was “Crazy”

One of the biggest plot holes from Stranger Things‘ series finale was foreseen by one of the show’s writers. Stranger Things‘ ending has proved divisive, with things like Vecna and the Mind Flayer’s quick defeat, the military’s disappearance, and the ambiguous fate of Eleven all sparking debate and complaints. The final episode of Season 5 even led to a conspiracy theory, dubbed #ConformityGate, that there’d be a secret last episode.

Well, there was no Stranger Things Season 5, Episode 9, but there is a making-of documentary, titled One Last Adventure. The two-hour doc dives into the production of the fifth and final season, and while much of it is spent on different members of the behind-the-scenes crew who helped it all come together, we do get a look into the writing process. This includes one discussion about the presence of other Upside Down monsters in The Abyss. Writer Paul Dichter, who penned Season 5, Episode 4, “Sorcerer,” said:

“There have to be some monsters in The Abyss. There has to be [a] demogorgon, bat, dog, something. It’s crazy if there’s nothing there, I think.”

While series co-creator Matt Duffer initially agreed with the point, his brother and fellow creator, Ross, wasn’t so sure. He pointed to the scene with multiple Demogorgons in the MAC-Z from earlier in the season, raising concerns about being repetitive. This was echoed by another of the show’s writing staff, Kate Trefry, who warned of potential “demo-fatigue.” It ultimately ends without a resolution, but as we know, they did decide to leave out the monsters from The Abyss in the end.

Did Stranger Things Make The Wrong Choice By Not Having Demogorgons In The Abyss?

One of the big problems with the final battle against Vecna and the Mind Flayer is just how short it is. The heroes win pretty easily in the end, and so it didn’t quite carry enough stakes, as there didn’t seem to be that much of a threat posed to them, especially compared to previous fights with those monsters. Having some other creatures involved could at least have prolonged it, making the victory more difficult to come by and thus like it was well earned.

The point on fatigue is an understandable one. Demogorgons have been used a lot since Season 1, including featuring in one of Season 5’s most impactful moments with the reveal of Will Byers’ powers. The show had also struggled to be consistent with how strong they are and what can/can’t hurt them, an issue it would’ve faced again if they’d appeared in The Abyss. However, if they weren’t going to turn up, there should at least have been some clear reason for viewers, as it’s weird they don’t appear. Speaking with The Wrap, the Duffers explained they were there, but Vecna didn’t summon them:

“Mainly it’s just that Vecna was not expecting this sneak attack on his home turf. Never in a million years could he even imagine that. They’re there somewhere. We obviously discussed having a demo battle on top of the Mind Flayer battle, but it felt more right to us that why does he need the demos when the Mind Flayer is this giant thing and can attack them? He doesn’t need his little ant army to attack, he’s going to take care of this himself. It’s a giant, desolate planet. If you recall, you see Henry wandering the planet back in Season 4 and at some point in his journey, he does see a demo far in the distance, but it’s not like they’re hanging out in little huts. There’s not like a giant civilization of demos up there.”

For those unhappy with the lack of Demogorgons in the finale, that answer probably doesn’t make it any better, and nor does the reveal that one writer actually pushed for their inclusion, but at least there was a reason, even if it perhaps could have been better communicated to audiences.

All five seasons of Stranger Things, plus the documentary One Last Adventure, are now streaming on Netflix.

