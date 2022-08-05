Stranger Things' Star Jamie Campbell Bower Reads Iconic Catchphrases in Vecna Voice

Netflix released the penultimate season of their hit series Stranger Things this summer and it was an absolute hit. Stranger Things season four featured some pretty interesting things including a surprise character that would soon become a fan favorite. But the biggest surprise was who was behind the horror that ensued from the first season. The series introduced us to a new character designate "001" who was a part of the program where Eleven got her powers and he turned out to be the big bad that was behind the entire thing. Jamie Campbell Bower plays the villainous Vecna, and he's definitely a force to be reckoned with. The actor recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and he used his villainous Vecna voice to recite lines from famous films. You can check out the video bellow!

Stranger Things co-creators Ross and Matt Duffer recently revealed that their pitch for their yet-to-be-filmed fifth season was a tear jerker. While we'll probably still have to wait a while to see the fifth season, a new interview with the Stranger Things co-creators reveals that it will be pretty emotional. As Ross recently told The Wrap, he and his brother Matt's pitch for the final season left Netflix executives crying.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Duffer explained. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

Stranger Things season 4 was split into two different parts. With the first 7 episodes streaming on Netflix in June and was followed by two additional episodes in July. Following Season 4, the streaming service has announced that Season 5 will be the final installment of Stranger Things.

Shawn Levy and The Duffer Bros return to direct a majority of Stranger Things season 4, with the original cast returning. Not much is currently known about the plot of the season, but if the trailer is any indicator, we're in for a wild ride. The series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Joseph Quinn.

