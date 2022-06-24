Stranger Things Creators Might Pull a "George Lucas" to Correct Error About Will's Birthdate

Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers say that they may pull a "George Lucas" and alter their Netflix series to correct a big mistake: the date of Will Byers' birthday. Stranger Things fans have noticed that part of the new Stranger Things Season 4 marked events happening on the key date of March 22nd – the same date that Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) identified as Will's birthday, back in Season 2.

The Duffer Brothers have openly admitted that they simply screwed up with the continuity of their own show: "The honest response is, clearly like the characters in the show, we also forgot about Will's birthday," Matt Duffer told Variety. "So the debate now is whether we adjust Will's birthday or we just let it be really sad."

Now in a new interview with Variety, the Duffers are elaborating about their plans, with Matt Duffer stating that "I think we're going to George Lucas that."

He goes a step further by admitting that the Duffers have already made some digital alterations to Stranger things: "We have George Lucas'd things also that people don't know about."

The Duffers wouldn't reveal too many details of the previous alterations to the series – other than admitting that they already snuck in and altered something in Season 4 Part 1! It's certainly an eyebrow-raising precedent to aware of; now that we know the Duffer Brothers have already made alterations to the series, it seems like altering the mistake with Will's birthday is a no-brainer.

As for how to make the change? The Duffers previously floated the idea that they can alter the dialogue of Winona Ryder's Joyce Byers in Season 2, replacing the word "March" with "May." Apparently, the months sound similar enough that the new dubbing wouldn't look to out of place coming out of Winona Ryder's mouth.

On the larger scale of things, that is a pretty easy fix for Stranger Things to make. TV showrunners and their teams seem to have to be infinitely more careful these days, as social media has turned fandoms into rabid detective agencies that spot any mistake in their high-definition monitors and 4K TVs. Game of Thrones got eviscerated multiple times in its last season for serious production errors – the biggest being a coffee cup left in one key scene. Star Wars' The Mandalorian also took a hit, when a crew member ended up wandering into a shot during a key action sequence in Season 2.

Stranger Things Season 4 – Part 2 will be released on July 1st.