Succession Star Wants a Spinoff Series For Their Character

HBO is getting ready to release the fourth and final season of their Emmy Award-winning series Succession, and everyone is wondering how everything will end. Earlier this month, creator Jesse Armstrong revealed that he will officially be ending Succession when the fourth season wraps up. Armstrong also teased some possible Succession spinoffs that could happen depending on the character and if it feels right. Now one of the stars of the series is throwing their character in the ring for a spinoff. In a new interview with The Wrap, J. Cameron Smith, who plays Gerri in the series, began campaigning for her character to get a spinoff, and she even has some ideas for the tone of the series.

"I would like to say to Jesse Armstrong, please consider a spin-off called 'Gerri!,' with an exclamation mark! And it would be like 'The Mary Tyler Moore' Show, but with Gerri. No. Maybe it could be like a 'Better Call Gerri' show, where it's all about the fixer and different cases," Smith told the magazine. "I don't know. I'm really kidding. I don't think there should be a show about Gerri per se, but I do think that there could be some kind of sequel to the show, with or without Gerri. I think there's a lot of material."

Could We See Succession Spinoffs?

HBO and HBO Max content CEO Casey Bloys recently explained to Variety that the nature of Succession doesn't lend itself quite as well to expansion as Game of Thrones.

"I don't think so," Bloys revealed to the outlet about Succession spinoffs moving forward. "I always say, 'Never say never.' When we started talking about doing a Thrones prequel, that was something that HBO had historically never done. I had some people internally saying, 'This is crazy. What are you doing?' That said, I think that there's something about the universe that George [R.R. Martin] created that lent itself to [spinoffs]. There's a huge history, a lot of different families, a lot of different wars and battles. It doesn't seem to me that there's something in Succession where you would go, 'Let's follow just this kid' or whatever. It doesn't seem like a natural thing to me. But if [creator Jesse Armstrong] said, 'I want to do this,' then I would follow Jesse's lead."

With Season 4 of the series set to premiere next month, a recent interview with star Jeremy Strong teased that this could also be the series' final season.

GQ revealed, "One day, Succession will end. That day might be imminent. Strong returned to set in January to film the final two episodes of the new season, which could be the final two episodes, period."

Last year, HBO debuted Season 4 of Westworld, one of its most popular properties, which ended up being the final season as HBO opted not to renew it, despite creators claiming their overall plan included a final batch of episodes. With this transpiring, it made us believe that Succession could possibly get canceled, but, instead, Armstrong announced that the series will end with season four.

Succession Season 4 premieres on HBO and HBO Max on March 26th!

