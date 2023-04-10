Succession Unveils New Final Season Trailer After Episode 3's Shocking Death

Things are about to get even more interesting as Succession barrels towards its conclusion. The award-winning HBO series is wrapping up at the end of its current season but, with seven episodes still to go, there has been a seismic disruption for the Roy family and their story. Thanks to Sunday's new episode, the entire series has been flipped upside-down, and it's impossible to predict what might be coming next. Thankfully, HBO is dropping some hints in the form of a new mid-season trailer. WARNING: The rest of this article contains MASSIVE spoilers from the latest episode of Succession. Continue reading at your own risk...

Rather than wait until one of its final hours, Succession brought down the ax on Logan Roy early in Season 4. The third episode of the final season saw Logan die on a plane, leaving his family reeling. What happens now? There are so many possibilities for Succession going into its last seven episodes, and fans now have a trailer that offers just a taste of what's to come. You can check it out below!

There is the obvious question of the show's title to consider. Someone will take over for Logan, but there's no telling who it will be. His children have been more united than ever over the last few episodes, but that could change now that there's a power vacuum at the center of the company. There's also the possibility that someone who isn't part of the family could take over, now that Logan has no say in who succeeds him.

The other two big pieces of the puzzle are the deals that were on the table prior to Logan's death. Kendall, Shiv, and Roman were set to buy Pierce, the longtime rival to Logan's Waystar-Royco. Of course, that could only happen after the money from the GoJo deal goes through. Logan was on his way to meet with Lukas Matsson about that very deal. Could Matsson back out? Or is he about to become one of the most important characters on the entire show?

There's a lot to unpack moving forward, and the new trailer only scratches the surface.

What did you think of Succession's shocking twist? Let us know in the comments!