The Suicide Squad: John Cena and James Gunn's Peacemaker Spinoff to Film in Vancouver Soon

James Gunn and John Cena’s The Suicide Squad spinoff focusing on Peacemaker is due to begin filming in Vancouver soon. During DC Fandome this year, a bunch of fans were surprised to learn this project was in the works. Gunn was confirmed to be making a spinoff series a few months ago. Now, Hollywood North Buzz has some details about the early days of filming. The Peacemaker show will be going under the working title Scriptures. From January 11th to June 9th 2021, Cena, Gunn, and company will be in Vancouver. The initial reporting indicates there should be eight episodes as well. Mammoth Studios in Burnaby are playing host, but more details are sure to eke out as the start date draws nearer.

Cena sounds very excited to get rolling on this series for HBO Max, “I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie. I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

When the announcement came down, Gunn said, “Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag. I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

Here's the Peacemaker description from WarnerMedia:

"Oh f*ck, it’s Peacemaker! HBO Max is set to explore the origins of the Peacemaker character, the master of weapons from the highly anticipated upcoming The Suicide Squad film, in the new Max Original action-adventure-comedy series Peacemaker. HBO Max has given a straight-to-series order of eight episodes for the first season of the show. John Cena will reprise his role from The Suicide Squad movie to star in the series, and the film’s acclaimed writer/director James Gunn will write all eight episodes of Peacemaker and will direct multiple episodes, including the first. Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers of the series, with Cena as co-executive producer. Based on characters from DC, Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television. Peacemaker is scheduled to begin production in early 2021, prior to Gunn beginning work on the next Guardians of the Galaxyfilm.

