The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Has Hilarious Reaction to Peacemaker Cosplay

The Suicide Squad is not set to be released until next year, but DC fans are already whipping up some fun at home cosplay. In honor of the news that James Gunn and John Cena will be doing a Peacemaker series together for HBO Max, one fan decided to dress up as the character. The image caught Gunn's attention and he had a great reaction.

“@JamesGunn I also cosplay as a Peacemaker,” @hiramatsukengo wrote. “Hey @JohnCena why are you giving folks unreleased set photos of yourself?,” Gunn joked. You can check out the image below:

Hey @JohnCena why are you giving folks unreleased set photos of yourself? https://t.co/8bjny3mjvV — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 2, 2020

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn said when the Peacemaker show was announced. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake."

"I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," Cena added. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this."

In addition to Cena, The Suicide Squad is set to star Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang Idris Elba as Bloodsport, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as Tok, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

While Gunn did confirm the show will feature some of the other members of the squad and revealed if the show will affect filming on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, one detail he's not sharing is the series' timeline.

The Suicide Squad hits theaters on August 6, 2021. Peacemaker does not yet have a release date.