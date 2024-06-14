Suits Star Gina Torres Addresses Spinoff Series

A Suits spinoff, Suits: LA is in the works having recently received a pilot order from NBC and while the series, if picked up, may not debut until 2025, fans of the original Suits have plenty of questions about the series — particularly when it comes to whether stars from the original series will appear. Now, Suits star Gina Torres is chiming weighing in, indicating that her character Jessica Pearson won't be involved with Suits: LA. Speaking with Screen Rant, Torres said that the spinoff is a "completely different universe" from what her character is part of.

"No, that's a completely different universe that Jessica is not a part of," Torres said, then added "[Jessica is doing] whatever she wants to be doing!"

As for what Torres means bey "different universe" isn't exactly clear. It could simply be that she means that the entertainment law world that Suits: L.A. centers around is just dramatically different than the legal world Jessica practices in — on Suits, Jessica was the former managing partner of Pearson Specter Litt. She would depart the series as a regular in Season 6 and went on to star in her own spinoff, Pearson, which saw Jessica leave New York and enter the world of Chicago politics, something that could be a far cry from the setting of Suits: L.A. It is also possible that Torres means that the series won't be connected at all, though when the series was announced it was noted that Suits: L.A. would be set in the same world as the original series.

What Is Suits: L.A. About?

You can read a description of the spinoff series here: "Suits L.A. centers on Ted Black (Amell), a former federal prosecutor from New York, who has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved. Fifteen years ago, Ted joined forces with his old buddy, Stuart Lane (McDermitt), to build an L.A. law firm, Black Lane Law, that specializes in criminal and entertainment law."

Keep checking with Comic Book for more updates about Suits: L.A.