Suits: Los Angeles-Based Spinoff Gets Pilot Order From NBC

Suits had a huge resurgence on streaming platforms last year, and now the show is getting a new spinoff. Back in October, it was announced that a new Suits series was in development with NBCUniversal working alongside series creator Aaron Korsh. It was previously reported that the show would be set in Los Angeles, and new details about the spinoff were released last month. Today, a new report from The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that the series has scored a pilot order at NBC.

According to the report, the new show will be called Suits: LA, and it will be set in the same world as the original series. Korsh is writing the pilot and will executive produce the show along with former Suits executive producers Dave Bartis, Doug Liman, and Gene Klein. Victoria Mahoney (Seven Seconds, Grey's Anatomy) will helm the pilot and also serve as an executive producer. If the pilot goes to series, it will likely debut in the 2024/2025 season. Currently, no casting has been announced and it is unclear if any of the original actors from Suits will appear in the show.

Beatrice Springborn, president of Universal International Studios and UCP, spoke at the U.K. industry conference Content London last year and teased new details about the Suits spinoff.

"We are working on it right now," Springborn shared. "It's so fun and happy."

During the conference, Springborn went on to explain that continuing an already-explored world like Suits was a draw for buyers. "A lot of streamers are looking for ongoing series, things that feel easy to watch," she said. "Our show Suits is incredibly huge on Netflix."

"It is amazing looking people in great clothes but at the core of it you can't have a show that's successful with just that," Springborn added. "It has to have great storytelling and great character work. So how do you do something that can be ongoing, have a gloss to it, and be a continuing series that everyone wants?"

Springborn also referred to the Suits spinoff as a "prestigural," which is a combination of "prestige drama" and "procedural." "Someone said [it] to me the other day and I was like, 'OK, I've never heard this before I think that's clear,'" she shared.

Are you excited about Suits: LA? Tell us in the comments, and stay tuned for more updates about the new series.