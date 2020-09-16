Superman & Lois: How the Show Differs From Other Superman Adaptations

✖

When it comes to superhero television and movies, there have been no shortage of live-action adaptations of Superman. One of the most iconic superheroes in comics, Clark Kent's story is one that has been told and retold a number of times and is set to get a new small screen take with the debut of Superman & Lois on The CW in 2021. But the newest Arrowverse series aims to be a different take on the Man of Steel and his wife Lois Lane than we've seen before and now showrunner Todd Helbing as well as series star Elizabeth Tulloch are explaining why.

During the Superman & Lois panel during the second part of DC FanDome last weekend, both Helbing and Tulloch explained that the key difference is that we'll be seeing Superman and Lois as more than just a superhero and an award-winning journalist. We'll be seeing them as parents and people just trying to raise a family in the complicated reality of day to day life.

"As a father who happens to have two boys that felt like a really great way to bring in some personal experience. Just to tell really a story that is as grounded as you can possibly be, while still having Superman in it," Helbing said. "And as a couple, we really get to lean into Clark and Lois not being Superman and the most famous journalist in the world, but really as parents. What is that like when you have jobs like that? Which a lot of people can relate to, nowadays a lot of families that have two working parents, and all the complexities and difficulties that come with having jobs like that. And then with two boys. Speaking from experience, my boys are wildly different. And so, we wanted to present to kids that had completely different skill sets, and how do you deal with that as parents."

Tulloch also brought in her perspective as a parent of a young child herself.

"I am a mom. I have a 17-month-old and I feel like she's already judging me on a daily basis. So, I'm just kind of used to it, she's a big fan of my husband right now in particular, she's definitely a daddy's girl," Tulloch said. "But I do think that it's one of the things that you know especially about Lois is that she doesn't really compromise her sense of self, or her goals and so I think one thing that I think she butts up against and obviously Superman does too is, you know, being really dedicated to our career."

She continued, "We're doing this for good and we believe in what we're doing, and Lois wants to change the world with words and Superman does it with his power but also, you know, how about the kids? How good can we really be your job, you have two boys who are hormonal and who would each have very different needs. So, I think that's part of what, for me anyway was really compelling and was so exciting when I found out that it was going to be older kids like teenagers because they are. It is so complicated, and they are going to be going through a lot and you know I've read two scripts now and I find that the storyline with the sons, really, really compelling."

In Superman & Lois, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world's most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and comic books' most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever - dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin) could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older.

Superman & Lois is expected to debut in January of 2021.