Supernatural And Scooby Doo Crossover Merchandise Being Released At Hot Topic

If you are looking for officially-licensed merchandise celebrating the team-up between Scooby-Doo and the Winchester Brothers, look no further than your local Hot Topic.

The retailer will be filling malls all over America with t-shirts and buttons celebrating one of TV’s oddest crossover events of all time.

Supernatural‘s long-awaited crossover with Scooby-Doo and Mystery, Inc. is coming to TV on March 29, but audience members at PaleyFest will have the opportunity to see it a week earlier, just before the series’ March 20 panel. That same day, Hot Topic will begin to sell the Scoobynatural merch in stores and online.

“I’m really excited for Scooby-Doo to be part of the Supernatural lore, but I’m more excited for the Supernatural lore to be a part of the Scooby-Doo canon,” series star Jared Padalecki told reporters during a recent set visit. “That’s cool for me, you know what I mean? That now there’s a footnote about Supernatural when people are talking about Scooby-Doo. I hope we can do more of it. The meta episodes are great.”

The episode, titled “Scoobynatural,” is the first animated installment of the long-running CW franchise.

The episode will feature a lot of play, apparently including a teased race between the Winchester Brothers’ iconic Impala and the Mystery Machine.

It will serve as a break from an intense thirteenth season which has seen the Winchesters taking care of a child of Lucifer, while simultaneously setting up the planned Wayward Sisters spinoff featuring a number of recurring female guest stars from the show’s history.

“I grew up watching Scooby-Doo and I remember when the Scooby-Doo movies came out, and they wanted me to try out for Shaggy,” Padalecki explained. “I was young, and Lillard’s great — I fought not to do it. I’m a big James Bond fan. Not that I could ever be James Bond, [but if] someone’s like ‘would you try out?’ No, I wouldn’t, cause I wanna watch that as something I enjoy.”

Besides more Scooby, Padalecki told reporters he would love to cross over with Wayward Sisters if it goes to series.

“I hope to God to do it. We obviously are buddies with all the crossover gangs here,” the actor said. “It’s fun to hear them talk about dad’s on a hunting trip — it gives me chills to hear. I was like I remember reading that in the pilot. And I, Jared, didn’t know anything about Sam or hunting or whatever, but they wanted Sam to know so they had to correct me a few times and be like ‘hey, this isn’t a big surprise to you. You know your dad hunts. It’s not like, he did what? Remember, this your life too’. I was like ‘OK, cool’. Now that it’s flushed out I kind of become a fan of Supernatural and as a fan of Supernatural I would love to help it keep going with the Wayward Sisters and vice versa and have them come back to our show.”

Supernatural airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, prior to episodes of Arrow.

