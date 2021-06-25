Supernatural Fans Want Jeffrey Dean Morgan To Weigh in On The Winchesters Prequel

Last night, Jensen Ackles and The CW surprised everyone -- including, somewhat awkwardly, Ackles' longtime co-star Jared Padalecki -- when they announced that a Supernatural prequel titled The Winchesters was being developed for the network. The show will reportedly follow the life and love of John and Mary Winchester, the parents of the series' original leads, who were played on the show by Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Samantha Smith, respectively. Produced by Jensen Ackles and his wife Danneel, the series will be narrated by Dean, but that's the only piece of casting information anybody has made so far, since at this point the pilot is just in development and not actually going into production yet.

A description for The Winchesters describes it as such: "Before Sam and Dean, there was John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world."

“After Supernatural wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn’t over. Because like we say in the show, ‘nothing ever really ends, does it?'” Ackles said in a statement. “When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey.”

This marks The CW's third attempt to develop a spinoff for Supernatural, the first being Supernatural: Bloodlines and the second being Wayward Sisters. Both were developed while the series was still on the air and would have sent characters from the main series off into a show of their own. Neither moved forward. That might not seem like an ideal situation for The Winchesters, but the idea of Ackles (and Dean) being involved lend it a weight the others didn't have.

If Morgan, one of the most famous Supernatural alumni, were to sign off on it or even better, take part, it seems likely that some of the fans feeling burned by Padalecki's exclusion might find themsevles feeling a little better.

You can see some comments from Supernatural fans wondering where Jeffrey Dean Morgan stands in all of this, below.