‘Supernatural’ Star Jensen Ackles Will Soon Become Bacchus

Supernatural is rolling high as the long-running series is about to hit 300 episodes. After more than a decade, the show's stars seem to have done it all on the show, but Jensen Ackles is preparing to tackle a new role.

After all, the actor is ready to step into the role of Bacchus, and fans can only imagine how raunchy the performance may get.

Recently, 4 WWL posted a report confirming Ackles' appearance in the 51st Bacchus parade. The actor will reign over the event as Bacchus on March 3 to celebrate all things indulgent.

According to the report, the 51st Bacchus parade will be themed "Starring Louisiana" to honor films and television series filmed in the state. As such, shows like NCIS: New Orleans and American Horror Story will be spotlighted along with movies like Streetcar Named Desire.

As for Ackles, the actor is joining a formidable list. Everyone from J.K. Simmons to Anthony Mackie and Ron Howard have been asked to play Bacchus for the parade before. So, fans are excited to see how the annual event handles the actor.

By the time this parade rolls around, Supernatural will be bigger than ever as its 300th episode will have aired on February 7. "Lebanon" is one of the series' most-anticipated episodes in some time as it promises to bring back a favorite character in John Winchester. Jeffrey Dean Morgan will reprise his role as the Winchester clan head, and the actor told Entertainment Weekly recently he's excited to see what kind of closure his comeback will bring.

"The relationships between these three men were so open, so if I was going to come back, it would be nice to have some closure, especially with Sammy," Morgan admitted.

"This episode gives Sam a chance to forgive," Padalecki added before Ackles chimed in, "For Dean, the whole episode is a dream that he doesn't want to wake up from. But he knows he has to."

So, do you think Ackles will crush this new "role" of his? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Supernatural's 300th episode, 'Lebanon,' premieres Thursday, February 7 on The CW.