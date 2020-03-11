Supernatural: Jody Returns in “Galaxy Brain” Photos

The CW has released the promotional photos for “Galaxy Brain,” the March 16 episode of Supernatural, which features the return of Kim Rhodes as Sheriff Jody Mills. You can check them out below. The episode sees Sam, Dean, Cas, and Jack meet Jody in an episode directed by series fan-favorite Richard Speight, Jr. Mills — along with Sheriff Donna Hanscum (Briana Buckmaster) — was supposed to be one of the leads of Wayward Sisters, a spinoff series that never went forward, although it had a backdoor pilot in season 13 of Supernatural. It was the second unsuccessful attempt at a Supernatural spinoff, after Bloodlines.

The episode will also feature a quick visit to the Men of Letters bunker from Billie, one of the less-awful surprises of the season so far. We assume, at least. It’s unlikely that anything Billie is doing is as bad as God Himself constantly trying to mess with the boys and set up some bizarrely specific “epic ending.”

You can check out the synopsis below.

“Galaxy Brain” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

KIM RHODES RETURNS AS SHERIFF JODY MILLS – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) respond to a frantic call and together along with Castiel (Misha Collins), Jack (Alexander Calvert) and Jody (guest star Kim Rhodes), assist in an extraordinary and heartbreaking rescue. Billie (guest star Lisa Berry) surprises everyone with a visit to the bunker. Richard Speight, Jr. directed the episode with story by Meredith Glynn & Robert Berens and teleplay by Robert Berens.

The final season of Supernatural has, maybe unsurprisingly, been one marked by death and returns. With an all-powerful and all-seeing antagonist, it is difficult to overstate just how weird things have been getting for the Winchesters from time to time.

“They’re realizing, ‘Well, we’re the Winchesters, but were we really doing this Chuck’s way?’” Dabb said recently. “Part of reclaiming that agency is a big part of the season for them.” Plus, the brothers are “going to start to lose people who, in past seasons, we would’ve never lost — and lose them in a very real way. Our guys are going to realize there’s a certain finality, and some of the things they’ve relied on to get through the day — people, talents, things like that — they are no longer going to be able to roll out. And that’s going to throw them for a loop.”

Supernatural airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Roswell, New Mexico on The CW.

