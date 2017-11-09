‘Supernatural’ Fans Can’t Stop Crying Over Its Season 13 Premiere

When it comes to Supernatural, fans know what to expect from the show - and that's pain. The series has been around for more than a decade, but Supernatural has yet to become any less painful for fans who've stuck with it all these years. The show reminded fans of that tonight when it saw its thirteenth season premiere, and Twitter is being flooded with tears.

If you watched Supernaturaltonight, then you will know why fans found the show so touching. The series ended last season with an explosive, deadly finale that had fans shaken. Everyone from Castiel to Crowley was killed in the finale of season, and Dean was still rattling through the aftermath of all the death tonight.

The hunter may be known for his crass attitude, but fans were taken back by how stern Dean was throughout the show's premiere. By its end, fans watched as Dean let his anger melt into grief as he finally bid a proper farewell to Castiel and his friends. Dean created a funeral pyre for the angel, and the Winchester lit it high with Sam choking back tears next to him.

As you can see below, fans have had lots to say about the touching scene, and plenty of them were not ready to see Dean get so emotional over Castiel's passing. So, if god - or Chuck - is listening, please given the Winchesters their angel back, yeah?