Supernatural Series Finale Is an "Old-School Episode"

With less than two weeks left before the series comes to an end, Supernatural will close out with an "old school" episode that centers on the characters of Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), according to executive producer Andrew Dabb. The big, sweeping mythology portions of the series will reportedly be largely taken care of with tomorrow's episode, "Inherit the Earth," with the finale serving as a look at the characters and their journeys. Dabb says it feels a bit like a two-part episode, and while it technically is not, it helped the writers to look at it that way.

With the death of one of the series' main characters last week, things got as real as they are ever likely to feel for longtime fans. Now, it's time for the final battle with Chuck/God (Rob Benedict).

"Everything is pretty mythology-focused up until the finale," co-showrunner Dabb told Entertainment Weekly. "[The finale] is a little bit more of an old-school episode."

Here's the official synopsis for tomorrow's episode: "Everything is on the line as the battle against God (guest star Rob Benedict) continues. A familiar face returns to join the fight."...And the synopsis for the series finale, "Carry On," out next week: "After 15 seasons, the longest running sci fi series in the US is coming to an end. Baby, it’s the final ride for saving people and hunting things."

Obviously, there's not a lot of details there -- and for good reason. You're not going to spoil everything after 15 years and a pandemic.

When they got ready to shoot, Dabb said, they felt like they had a script that was going to make them satisfied that the ending suited the show. While acknowledging that it's impossible to please all of the show's fans, he told EW he thinks and hopes that most fans will be happy with the episode.

"When we were going to shoot the episodes, I did a final re-read and made some final tweaks," Dabb said. "Jared [Padalecki] weighed in and Jensen [Ackles] weighed in, and [co-showrunner] Bob Singer. We just wanted to really make sure it was landing the right way."

Supernatural's final two episodes, as well as an hour-long special looking back on the show's history and legacy, will air on Thursday nights this week and next. Do you have a favorite Supernatural memory as you look back on the last 15+ years? Let us know in the comments.