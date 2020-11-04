Supernatural Series Finale Trailer Teases the Last Minutes of the Winchester Brothers

✖

Just three episodes remain in The CW's Supernatural before it officially comes to a close. Ahead of tomorrow night's episode of the series the network has released a new trailer for the final episode which not only includes fresh footage from the finale but also delivers some snippets from "The Long Road Home," the one hour celebration of the franchise that will air just prior to the series finale. Scheduled to air on Thursday, November 19, the series finale is titled "Carry On," and is described as follows: "After 15 seasons, the longest running sci fi series in the US is coming to an end. Baby, it's the final ride for saving people and hunting things."

Directed by Robert Singer and written by Andrew Dabb, the series finale has already been called by series star Jared Padalecki as his favorite in the entire fifteen seasons. Padalecki said during the Paley Center's online Supernatural panel last month that he "couldn't be more pleased with the way it turned out," and later added in response to a question, "The series finale is my favorite episode of all time."

"It's a fantastic way for the show to wrap up," Jensen Ackles added. "The more that I thought about it, the more that I mulled over all the different possibilities of what could happen, and maybe what should happen, it's interesting to think that I kept coming back to what ended up happening."

As fans know, The CW had to delay production on the final three episodes of the series, insuring that Supernatural would stay on the air even longer than previously thought (a hilarious development considering its extended life on air). Despite the stoppage though, very little changed about the plans for the remaining episodes as production resumed in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're still doing everything we wanted to do from a character, plot [and] mythology standpoint," co-showrunner Andrew Dabb previously told TV Line. "In some cases, we had to simplify the [pathways] to get there. For example, for the finale, we had a big, super extravagant thing planned for that episode, and it wasn't feasible. But we found an alternative to get to the same place, plot-wise and, more importantly, emotionally, that worked great. So it's about being adaptable. We had to do some rewriting, but nothing that changed fundamentally what the show is or where it was going."

This week's episode of Supernatural, titled "Despair," will air on Thursday, November 5 at 8 PM ET.