Supernatural Stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki Look Back on Emotional Final Day of Filming

The final episodes of Supernatural are upon us and after tonight's episode there are only five left in the entire series. Production on the last two episodes of the series was only recently completed, with the pair returning to set after the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to press pause, but stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki are still holding onto their memories from the final day of shooting (something that was major for a lot of people involved in the series). Speaking in a new interview with TV Line, Ackles said, "I still feel like we're processing it though, I still feel like it's in that 'coming down' from the ultimate high kind of thing."

Padalecki added, "I guess that's why for me, it does feel so different because we've been with these scripts, these last two scripts, since January or February. So for me it was like I'm looking across the cage from my opponent, like this is the script I've got to tackle, I've got to to do the best job I possibly can. It was like work, work, work mode that we'd been in for 15+ years. And so now that it's done and I know there are no reshoots, because we can't go to Canada without sitting in an apartment for two weeks, and I'm not doing that again. Right now it's sort of like we've finished a marathon."

When asked if they cried after "Cut" was called on the final shot of the final episode, Ackles quipped: “No, we shotgunned beers...Yes, there was crying.”

He continued, “It was weighty, it was weighty because we knew it was coming, and we had had a long time to see it on the horizon, and when it came, and it was there, it was almost like, I don’t know… I know I certainly broke character, I’ll tell you that much.”

“We both did,” Padalecki added.

Next week's episode of Supernatural is scheduled to air on Thursday, October 22. It's titled "Drag Me Away (From You)" and is described as follows: "FLASHBACK TO A YOUNG SAM AND DEAN - Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are asked to investigate the murder of a childhood friend, calling them back to a motel from their past and perplexing the brothers with a case they thought was solved a long time ago. Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Meghan Fitzmartin (#1516)."

Supernatural's series finale is scheduled to air on Thursday, November 19th. An hour-long retrospective will premiere ahead of the show's last episode as well with Supernatural: The Long Way Home.