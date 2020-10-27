Supernatural Star Jared Padalecki Calls Series Finale His All-Time Favorite Episode

✖

With more than 300 episodes of Supernatural in the can, and less than a month to go before the Winchester Brothers drive Baby off into the sunset one last time, series star Jared Padalecki told an audience at the Paley Center's online Supernatural panel recently that his favorite episode has not yet aired. That's right: according to Sam Winchester, the best episode in the show's fifteen-year run is the season finale, which will air on November 19. His co-star, Jensen Ackles, also loves the finale, but stopped short of saying it's his all time favorite, saying instead that it has grown on him the more distance he has had from shooting it.

The actors have said, ever since the end of the show was announced, that the most important part of the finale was just making it as good as possible, to please the fans who have kept the show afloat for so many years. Now, both of them say they're very happy with what they did.

Padalecki said during the panel that he "couldn't be more pleased with the way it turned out," and later added in response to a question, "The series finale is my favorite episode of all time."

"It's a fantastic way for the show to wrap up," Ackles added. "The more that I thought about it, the more that I mulled over all the different possibilities of what could happen, and maybe what should happen, it's interesting to think that I kept coming back to what ended up happening."

"We're still doing everything we wanted to do from a character, plot [and] mythology standpoint," co-showrunner Andrew Dabb previously told TV Line. "In some cases, we had to simplify the [pathways] to get there. For example, for the finale, we had a big, super extravagant thing planned for that episode, and it wasn't feasible. But we found an alternative to get to the same place, plot-wise and, more importantly, emotionally, that worked great. So it's about being adaptable. We had to do some rewriting, but nothing that changed fundamentally what the show is or where it was going."

Supernatural airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Thursdays on The CW. The show's series finale is scheduled to air on Thursday, November 19th, preceded by an hour-long retrospective that will premiere ahead of the show's last episode, and will be titled Supernatural: The Long Way Home.

h/t EW