Survivor Host Jeff Probst Teases "War" in Upcoming Season 45 Finale

After a wild season filled with big twists and surprising blindsides, Survivor 45 is finally coming to an end. Wednesday night's three-hour season finale will see a winner crowned, and there are five competitors vying for that title. Jake O'Kane, Katurah Topps, Dee Valladares, Austin Li Coon, and Julie Alley are all fighting to become the iconic reality competition's next champion, and the road to that victory is going to be a very difficult one. According to host and showrunner Jeff Probst, the showdown between the final three castaways at the end of Wednesday's finale is an all-out war.

Speaking to EW about this week's finale, Probst explained that the Final Tribal that sees the contestants pleads their cases to the peers that they voted out will bring out the very best of the competitors.

"The final Tribal for Survivor 45 is a war," Probst said. "Several jury members were undecided about who they were going to vote for, and I was very impressed with how they conducted their interrogation of the players. They were very specific in what they wanted to know to help them make their decision and they gave the players ample opportunities to own their game and make their case."

Probst went on to compliment both the jury from Survivor 45 and the final trio of competitors that make it to the end. Of course, we have no idea who those final three competitors will be.

"I was also very impressed with the final three," he continued. "Everybody made their case in a way that felt true to their game. That's all you want in a final Tribal: great questions and honest answers, then the jury decides!

"It's also worth mentioning that the Survivor jury in the new era is able to conduct a thorough evaluation of each player while still treating the final three with respect. That wasn't always the case on Survivor. I think it says a lot about the type of people who are applying and the mutual respect all players have for each other."

Wednesday night will see the final five head to one last normal Tribal Council that will trim the field down to four. From there, one last Immunity Challenge will help set the stage for the fire-making challenge that has become a staple in recent years (unless there's some kind of big twist). The final three competitors will answer questions from the jury before those eliminated contestants vote on the winner.