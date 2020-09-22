Swamp Thing: The CW Releases Key Art For The Show's Broadcast Premiere

✖

The CW has provided ComicBook.com with a first look at the key art for Swamp Thing, the short-lived DC Universe series that is making its way to The CW for a broadcast premiere amid the programming shortage created by the COVID-19 pandemic and its related production shutdowns. Where its original run on DC Universe spun its fantasy-horror-and-romance approach to the DC Universe in a decidedly horror direction, The CW seems to have elected to play up the character's humanity and the series' romantic elements.

Swamp Thing follows Abby Arcane as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. When unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.

You can see the poster below.

(Photo: Warner Bros. TV/The CW)

The series got a warm reception, followed by some bad news, when it debuted last year. Critics and fans loved the premiere, but due to offscreen reasons -- never specified but reportedly related to changing laws surrounding the tax credits the series was supposed to get from the state where it was filming -- its cancellation was announced before the second episode ever made its way to DC Universe.

With DC Universe now closing up shop and sending its remaining original programming -- Titans, Harley Quinn, Young Justice, and Doom Patrol -- to HBO Max, it isn't clear whether Swamp Thing would have been guaranteed a second season anyway; clearly the show was expensive and the streaming service is already committed to making some big-budget DC content including Zack Snyder's Justice League and the forthcoming Green Lantern series from The Flash and Supergirl producer Greg Berlanti.

Earlier today, The CW announced that its DC slate would be shrinking: Supergirl is set to end after the show's forthcoming sixth season, leaving the upcoming Superman and Lois to be the Last Show of Krypton in the Arrowverse. Swamp Thing is, technically, a part of the multiverse featured in those shows, with the title character having had a cameo during the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover event (as did its fellow DC Universe shows, Titans and Doom Patrol).

Swamp Thing has previously starred in two movies and a live-action TV series, as well as an animated series, outside of his comics, which have been split between traditional DC Universe tales and the publisher's adults-only Vertigo imprint.

The special 90-minute premiere of Swamp Thing premieres Tuesday, October 6th (8:00-9:30pm ET) on The CW.