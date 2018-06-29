‘Swamp Thing’ DC Universe Release Window and Synopsis Revealed

This morning, DC Entertainment provided fans with their first serious look ahead at DC Universe, their all-in-one service tying streaming video and digital comics as one direct-to-consumer package.

Among the revelations was an official synopsis and release window for next year’s live-action drama based on the DC character Swamp Thing.

“DC Universe is so much more than a streaming service. It’s a welcoming place for everyone to immerse themselves in their own level of DC fandom, with the epic characters, stories, and experiences they have come to expect from DC,” said Jim Lee, chief creative officer and publisher, DC Entertainment, in a statement. “We are investing in and creating original, high-quality shows including the new Titans series, and curating the most beloved nostalgic content, while at the same time elevating the comic reading experience to new heights. Nothing this robust has ever been offered to fans before.”

Per the release, Swamp Thing follows Abby Arcane as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. When unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.

Swamp Thing has previously starred in two movies and a live-action TV series, as well as an animated series, outside of his comics, which have been split between traditional DC Universe tales and the publisher’s adults-only Vertigo imprint.

As most had expected, most of the DC Universe series are trailing Titans, rather than trying to get too much content out in 2018. Titans is coming to the DC Universe app later this year, making it the first original program released for the service. Doom Patrol, which spins out of Titans, will join Swamp Thing and the animated series Harley Quinn and Young Justice: Outsiders in releasing in 2019.

An assortment of DC’s superhero films will also be available at launch for exclusive viewing windows, including all four original Superman movies and classic TV shows remastered in HD which include, Batman: The Animated Series and the original Wonder Woman series. The service will feature a selection of epic animated movies including, Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, Green Lantern: First Flight, and Wonder Woman. No word on whether Swamp Thing or The Return of Swamp Thing might make their way onto the service.

So far it does not appear any TV series currently on the air for other networks, or theatrical movies from DC’s current crop of interconnected superhero epics, will appear on the service — although Constantine, the NBC series that introduced Matt Ryan’s version of the character, is featured in the service’s sizzle reel, suggesting that it will be included. Ryan will bring his version of John Constantine to DC’s Legends of Tomorrow next season.