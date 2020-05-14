The CW President Addresses If Swamp Thing Could Get a Season 2

✖

Nearly all of The CW's original programming has been delayed into 2021, due to ever-evolving circumstances regarding the current COVID-19 pandemic. Luckily, the network is still going to provide fans with some buzzworthy shows to watch, with news arriving earlier this week that they have acquired the broadcast rights for DC Universe's Swamp Thing and several other series. Given the circumstances that originally surrounded Swamp Thing's first season - culminating in it being canceled just days after the first episode debuted - some have begun to wonder if the series could ultimately be revived on The CW. As network president Mark Pedowitz explained in a call to reporters on Thursday, there aren't any current plans in place for that to happen, but he's not opposed to having those conversations later on.

"At the moment, it's just the one season," Pedowitz explained. "I do not know if it would come back. Obviously that would be a discussion for Warner Bros. and The CW. But at this time, Swamp Thing is just the episodes we have."

In a way, this reasoning makes sense, especially given the half-dozen DC Comics-themed shows that The CW already has in various stages. That being said, the show has technically been confirmed to be part of The CW's Arrowverse's multiverse thanks to last year's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover, so there's definitely a narrative structure in place to properly have the series exist on the network.

Swamp Thing follows Dr. Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana. However, when a mysterious creature emerges from the murky marsh, she finds herself facing the nightmares of a supernatural world where no one is safe. The series also stars Virginia Madsen, Andy Bean, Henderson Wade, Derek Mears, Maria Sten, and Jeryl Prescott.

"Season One is very much like a movie in that it has a beginning, middle, and end, and is one story told over the course of 10 episodes and what I liked a lot about the comics is that there's like werewolf in a hospital and things like that, so we would have had episodes like an anthology with standalone stories," Swamp Thing writer Gary Dauberman said in an interview last year. "The swamp is very much the kitchen sink of supernatural terror and, as you know, you can go into different subgenres of horror with that and I was really looking forward to exploring that in Season Two and getting into some of the more twisted horror tales from the later comics. It just would have got weirder. For people who don't know the character, Season One was telling people what Swamp Thing was all about but Season Two was going to be more about getting into the deeper, twisted, weirder, and gross ideas."

Are you excited to see Swamp Thing re-run on The CW? Do you hope it ultimately leads to the show getting a second season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

