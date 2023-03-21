Sweet Tooth Season 2 Teaser Trailer Released by Netflix

Finally, Gus and the hybrids are returning to our TV screens. Sweet Tooth, based on Jeff Lemire’s beloved comic series, instantly won over the hearts of TV fans everywhere when the first season premiered on Netflix in 2021. Now, nearly two years later, the acclaimed series is coming back with its highly anticipated second season.

Sweet Tooth Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on April 27th, with the entire season being released simultaneously. While the new episodes are still more than a month away, Netflix has finally unveiled the first footage from the upcoming sophomore installment. You can check out the brand new Sweet Tooth Season 2 teaser trailer below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sweet Tooth Season 2 follows Gus and his fellow hybrids as they try to escape the clutches of the Last Men. Christian Convery is reprising his role as Gus from Season 1, and he’s joined by Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Aliza Vellani, Naledi Murray, Neil Sandilands, Marlon Williams, Christopher Sean Cooper Jr., and Yonas Kibreab.

Here’s the official synopsis for Sweet Tooth Season 2:

“As a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down, Gus (Christian Convery) and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men. Looking to consolidate power by finding a cure, Abbot uses the children as fodder for the experiments of captive Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who’s racing to save his infected wife Rani (Aliza Vellani). To protect his friends, Gus agrees to help Dr. Singh, beginning a dark journey into his origins and his mother Birdie’s (Amy Seimetz) role in the events leading up to The Great Crumble. Outside the Preserve, Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez ) team up to break the hybrids free, a partnership that will be tested as Jepperd’s secrets come to light. As the revelations of the past threaten the possibility of redemption in the present, Gus and his found family find themselves on a collision course with Abbot and the evil forces that look to wipe them out once and for all. Based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth is executive produced by Jim Mickle, Susan Downey, Robert Downey, Jr.,Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television.”

Are you excited for the return of Sweet Tooth? Let us know in the comments!