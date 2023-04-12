The Ark Renewed for Season 2 by SYFY

The all-new TV series The Ark premiered on SYFY just earlier this year and with only one more week to go before the season finale, SYFY confirmed that the project will be returning for a sophomore storyline. This will surely come as a relief to audiences who might have thought they could be saying goodbye to the crew of the series after two more episodes, with the promising viewership numbers of this first season confirming the storytelling potential of the premise. It's currently unknown when Season 2 of the series could be heading into production. The season finale of The Ark airs on SYFY on Wednesday, April 19th at 10 p.m. ET.

Created by Dean Devlin, The Ark takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. The first of these missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life. With more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies, and loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive.

"We couldn't be more excited to get back into space with the crew of the Ark," co-showrunners/executive producers Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner shared in a statement. "SYFY continues to be an amazing partner and home for this series."

Lisa Katz, President Scripted Programming at NBCUniversal and Streaming, added, "The success of The Ark is just another example of delivering on a promise to provide a wide spectrum of quality shows across our linear, cable and streaming portfolios. Heading into space with Dean and Jonathan has truly been a trip worth taking and we're tremendously excited about how this otherworldly adventure will continue in Season 2."

The series stars Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read, and Ryan Adams.

Dean Devlin (Independence Day, Stargate) and Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1) are co-showrunners and executive producers alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media and Steve Lee serve as producers.

