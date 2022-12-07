New SYFY Series The Ark Gets First Trailer

Filmmakers Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner have solidified themselves as impressive storytellers in the world of science fiction, with Devlin having delivered films like Stargate and Independence Day while Glassner has brought TV series like The Outer Limits and Stargate SG-1 to life, with the pair having collaborated on the all-new SYFY series The Ark. As one could expect, the collaboration between the two has resulted in an ambitious experience which unfolds in the not-too-distant future and tackles themes that are both otherworldly and incredibly human. You can check out the first trailer for The Ark below before the series premieres on SYFY in February.

Created by Dean Devlin, The Ark takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. The first of these missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life. With more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies, and loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive.

The series stars Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read, and Ryan Adams.

Dean Devlin (Independence Day, Stargate) and Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1) are co-showrunners and executive producers alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media and Steve Lee serve as producers.

"The Ark is a perfect fit for SYFY audiences, and we know fans will gravitate to this heart-racing story from Dean Devlin, one of the most accomplished and respected sci-fi writers working today," Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCU Entertainment and Streaming said of the series when it was announced earlier this year. "With the recent success of both Resident Alien and Chucky, the network is home to several of the most creative storytellers working in all of television."

Devlin added at the time, "I'm so excited to have the opportunity to partner with SYFY again and can't think of a better collaborator than Jonathan Glassner to bring this series to life."

Stay tuned for details on The Ark before it premieres on SYFY in February.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!